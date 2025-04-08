Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Steel Ltd Spikes 4.98%, BSE Metal index Rises 3.22%

Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Tata Steel Ltd has lost 10.23% over last one month compared to 8.89% fall in BSE Metal index and 0.08% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Steel Ltd rose 4.98% today to trade at Rs 136.05. The BSE Metal index is up 3.22% to quote at 27538.07. The index is down 8.89 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd increased 4.28% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd added 3.92% on the day. The BSE Metal index went down 7.78 % over last one year compared to the 0.63% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Steel Ltd has lost 10.23% over last one month compared to 8.89% fall in BSE Metal index and 0.08% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15.66 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 184.6 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 122.6 on 13 Jan 2025.

 

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

