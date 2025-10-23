Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 320.82 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.70% to Rs 286.13 croreNet Loss of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reported to Rs 320.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 330.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.70% to Rs 286.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 343.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales286.13343.50 -17 OPM %48.8640.31 -PBDT-283.33-288.58 2 PBT-320.82-330.39 3 NP-320.82-330.39 3
