Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 320.82 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 320.82 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Sales decline 16.70% to Rs 286.13 crore

Net Loss of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reported to Rs 320.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 330.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.70% to Rs 286.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 343.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales286.13343.50 -17 OPM %48.8640.31 -PBDT-283.33-288.58 2 PBT-320.82-330.39 3 NP-320.82-330.39 3

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

