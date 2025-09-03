Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACME Solar secures LOA for 50 MW FDRE project from Tata Power

ACME Solar secures LOA for 50 MW FDRE project from Tata Power

Image

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
ACME Solar Holdings has been awarded a letter of award for 50 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project at a tariff of Rs 4.43 / unit in a 250 MW FDRE tender floated by Tata Power Company (Tata Power-D).

Tata Power-D is a licensed electricity distribution company and is part of Tata Power Company.

The project would combine multiple renewable energy technologies including solar and batter energy storage system (BESS) to meet the supply obligations for PPA tenor of 25 years. The commissioning timeline of the project is 24 months from the PPA signing.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

L&T Technology Services announces strategic partnership with SiMa.ai

L&T Technology Services announces strategic partnership with SiMa.ai

NSE SME Sattva Engineering Construction constructs a solid debut

NSE SME Sattva Engineering Construction constructs a solid debut

Shree Digvijay Cement explores potential tie-up with Hi-Bond Cement

Shree Digvijay Cement explores potential tie-up with Hi-Bond Cement

India among one of the best-performing G20 nations: Piyush Goyal

India among one of the best-performing G20 nations: Piyush Goyal

Volumes spurt at TBO Tek Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at TBO Tek Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy US Visa UpdatesSemicon India 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon