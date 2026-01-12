TCS fixes record date for 3rd interim dividend and special dividend
Record date is 17 January 2026Tata Consultancy Services has fixed 17 January 2026 as record date for payment of third interim dividend of Rs 11 per share and a special dividend of Rs 46 per equity share of Re 1 each of the company. Both dividends will be paid on 03 February 2026.
First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 5:06 PM IST