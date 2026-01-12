Monday, January 12, 2026 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS fixes record date for 3rd interim dividend and special dividend

TCS fixes record date for 3rd interim dividend and special dividend

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

Record date is 17 January 2026

Tata Consultancy Services has fixed 17 January 2026 as record date for payment of third interim dividend of Rs 11 per share and a special dividend of Rs 46 per equity share of Re 1 each of the company. Both dividends will be paid on 03 February 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ola Electric rolls out first 'Shakti' from its state-of-the-art gigafactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu

Ola Electric rolls out first 'Shakti' from its state-of-the-art gigafactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu

Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky ranks #4 among Top Trending World Whiskies for 2026

Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky ranks #4 among Top Trending World Whiskies for 2026

HSCC (India) signs MoU with Bharat Electronics

HSCC (India) signs MoU with Bharat Electronics

Market ends higher, snapping five-day losses; Nifty settles above 25,750 mark

Market ends higher, snapping five-day losses; Nifty settles above 25,750 mark

Affle 3i allots 44,250 equity shares under ESOP

Affle 3i allots 44,250 equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayBCCL IPO GMPPax SilicaNational Youth Day 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayQ3 Results TodayTCS Q3 Results 2026Personal Finance