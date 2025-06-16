Monday, June 16, 2025 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS partners with Denmark's Salling Group

TCS partners with Denmark's Salling Group

Image

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

To Drive Digital Transformation and AI Enabled Cloud Migration

Tata Consultancy Services a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has entered a long-term, strategic partnership with Salling Group to drive sustainability, technology innovations and improve organizational efficiency. The collaboration will cover Salling Groups 2,100 stores, brands and 68,000 employees across Denmark, Poland, Germany, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia including BR, a nationwide toy store chain, franchise quick-service restaurants Carls Jr. and Starbucks, and grocers fex, Bilka, Netto and RIMI Baltic.

As part of this partnership, TCS will help the Salling Groups cloud adoption journey and subsequently stabilize the operations with the aim of driving more agility, scalability, and sustainability. Additionally, TCS will support the retail groups digital transformation, focusing on enhancing the e-commerce platform to be more responsive to the evolving consumer demands.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vimta Labs allots Equity Shares

Vimta Labs allots Equity Shares

Dr Reddys Laboratories allots Equity shares

Dr Reddys Laboratories allots Equity shares

Stock Alert: NTPC, Arkade Developers, ITC, Spicejet, Sun Pharma, Syngene Intl

Stock Alert: NTPC, Arkade Developers, ITC, Spicejet, Sun Pharma, Syngene Intl

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; realty shares rally for 2nd day

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; realty shares rally for 2nd day

Nifty trades above 24,900 level;Sensex jumps 691 pts; European mrkt opens higher

Nifty trades above 24,900 level;Sensex jumps 691 pts; European mrkt opens higher

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Admit Card 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon