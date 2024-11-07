Business Standard
TCS wins multi-year deal with Air France-KLM

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services has signed a multi-year deal to help Air France-KLM, a Europe-based global aviation leader in passenger transport, cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance, become the most data-centric airline group in the world.

Over the next three years, TCS will modernize the airline group's data by moving it to cloud, promoting the next generation of data-driven aviation. This shift will help Air France-KLM exit data centers and harness the strength of the cloud, supporting a sustainable and adaptive aviation industry. The new data architecture will enable the use of data to enhance operations, drive decisions, improve functionality, and gain efficiency.

 

TCS has partnered with Air France-KLM for 30 years to enhance reliability, social media, customer service, and e-commerce. Their digital innovations, including a suite of award-winning mobile apps and features like digital queuing in airport lounges and boarding pass collection via social media, have improved passenger control and comfort. Building on this longstanding partnership, TCS will now assist Air France-KLM in migrating its critical systems and core business data to the cloud, encompassing key areas such as flight operations, passenger information, aircraft maintenance, the airlines e-commerce platforms and much more. This migration will enhance operational efficiency across all business lines, ensuring seamless and secure data management as well as modernize the technology landscape enabling new possibilities.

Data can help airlines improve their efficiency, streamline their operations and foster innovation, leading to faster and more personalized flying experience for customers. However, data often resides in a multitude of disparate and unstructured systems. Today, extracting actionable insights and value from enterprise and ecosystem data is a key challenge for many enterprises. The challenge is compounded for the large and complex organization of Air France-KLM which operates multiple airline brands with a fleet of 551 aircrafts flying across 320 destinations in 100 countries.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

