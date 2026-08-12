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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TD Power Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

TD Power Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Finolex Cables Ltd, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd and Pricol Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 August 2026.

Finolex Cables Ltd, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd and Pricol Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 August 2026.

TD Power Systems Ltd surged 15.55% to Rs 1474 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Finolex Cables Ltd spiked 8.77% to Rs 1314. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84479 shares in the past one month.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd soared 7.74% to Rs 1452. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11988 shares in the past one month.

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National Aluminium Company Ltd advanced 7.59% to Rs 417.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pricol Ltd added 5.25% to Rs 775.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 48156 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86038 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 12:16 PM IST