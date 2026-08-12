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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank raises USD 300M 5.348% Senior Notes

Axis Bank raises USD 300M 5.348% Senior Notes

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Axis Bank has successfully allotted U.S.$300,000,000 5.348 per cent. Senior Notes (Notes). The said Notes will be consolidated and form a single series with the U.S.$300,000,000 5.348 per cent. Senior Notes under the U.S.$5,000,000,000 Global Medium Term Note Programme issued on 30 June 2026. The issuance and allotment of the Notes have been completed in accordance with the applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

The Notes will be listed on Global Securities Market of the India International Exchange (IFSC) and Debt Securities Market of the NSE IFSC.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 11:50 AM IST