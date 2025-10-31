TD Power Systems spurts as Q2 PAT climbs 46% YoY to Rs 60 cr

TD Power Systems surged 7.32% to Rs 736 after the company reported 45.85% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 60.19 crore on 47.65% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 452.46 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 81.82 crore in Q2 FY26, up 46.18% from Rs 55.97 crore reported in the same period a year ago.
EBITDA increased by 46.24% YoY to Rs 85.77 crore during the period under review. The EBITDA margin for Q2 FY26 stood at 18.8%, compared to 19% in Q2 FY25.
Total expenses jumped 46.41% to Rs 375.73 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 256.62 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 309.33 crore (up 75.58% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 0.68 crore (down 32.67% YoY), employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 40.98 crore (up 34.75 % YoY) during the period under review.
Meanwhile, the firm has declared an interim dividend of 50%, amounting to Rs 1 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each, for the financial year ending 31 March 2026. The company stated that the payment of the interim dividend will be made within 30 days from the date of declaration.
TD Power Systems (TDPS) is engaged in manufacturing AC Generators and Electric Motors for various applications which are specifically designed and tailor-made to suit the needs of the customers based on their requirements and specifications.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content