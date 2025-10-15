Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit declines 4.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.12% to Rs 13994.90 croreNet profit of Tech Mahindra declined 4.45% to Rs 1194.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1250.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.12% to Rs 13994.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13313.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13994.9013313.20 5 OPM %15.4713.15 -PBDT2128.002183.30 -3 PBT1659.301713.50 -3 NP1194.501250.10 -4
