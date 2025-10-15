Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 18.10% in the September 2025 quarter

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 18.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 12.46% to Rs 5651.65 crore

Net profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 18.10% to Rs 819.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 693.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.46% to Rs 5651.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5025.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5651.655025.57 12 OPM %18.4818.71 -PBDT1077.27919.01 17 PBT1077.27919.01 17 NP819.54693.95 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

