ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 18.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.46% to Rs 5651.65 croreNet profit of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company rose 18.10% to Rs 819.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 693.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.46% to Rs 5651.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5025.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5651.655025.57 12 OPM %18.4818.71 -PBDT1077.27919.01 17 PBT1077.27919.01 17 NP819.54693.95 18
