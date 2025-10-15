Rama Phosphates standalone net profit rises 461.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.28% to Rs 245.66 croreNet profit of Rama Phosphates rose 461.04% to Rs 17.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.28% to Rs 245.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 209.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales245.66209.46 17 OPM %10.925.04 -PBDT24.897.42 235 PBT22.895.37 326 NP17.283.08 461
