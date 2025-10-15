Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit declines 27.93% in the September 2025 quarter

GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit declines 27.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 12.10% to Rs 959.05 crore

Net profit of GTPL Hathway declined 27.93% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.10% to Rs 959.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 855.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales959.05855.56 12 OPM %10.8712.55 -PBDT101.66108.46 -6 PBT10.7817.99 -40 NP9.2112.78 -28

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

