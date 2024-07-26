Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 22.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.17% to Rs 13005.50 crore

Net profit of Tech Mahindra rose 22.96% to Rs 851.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 692.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.17% to Rs 13005.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13159.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.13005.5013159.0012.0310.171640.301417.801178.10971.20851.50692.50