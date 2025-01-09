Business Standard

Tech Mahindra Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1647.2, down 0.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 32.74% in last one year as compared to a 8.9% rally in NIFTY and a 23.94% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1647.2, down 0.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 23541.75. The Sensex is at 77635.94, down 0.66%.Tech Mahindra Ltd has eased around 6.6% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43634.25, down 1.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.77 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1647.65, down 1.32% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd jumped 32.74% in last one year as compared to a 8.9% rally in NIFTY and a 23.94% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 55.55 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

