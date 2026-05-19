Tech Mahindra Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1481.6, up 3.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.99% in last one year as compared to a 3.87% drop in NIFTY and a 21.31% drop in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1481.6, up 3.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 23727.6. The Sensex is at 75577.8, up 0.35%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has slipped around 1.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28389.8, up 3.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1471.3, up 2.93% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is down 5.99% in last one year as compared to a 3.87% drop in NIFTY and a 21.31% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 34.72 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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