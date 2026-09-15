Tips Music Ltd up for five straight sessions

Tips Music Ltd is quoting at Rs 666.75, up 0.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.52% in last one year as compared to a 7.62% fall in NIFTY and a 6.24% fall in the Nifty Media.

Tips Music Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 666.75, up 0.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 23315.05. The Sensex is at 74611.29, down 0.23%. Tips Music Ltd has added around 1.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Music Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1537.2, down 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 92412 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.28 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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