Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 27.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.51% to Rs 441.42 croreNet profit of Techno Electric & Engineering Company rose 27.69% to Rs 94.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.51% to Rs 441.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 462.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales441.42462.29 -5 OPM %15.9116.78 -PBDT107.35102.38 5 PBT105.33100.51 5 NP94.2173.78 28
