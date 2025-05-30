Technocraft Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 68.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.46% to Rs 568.23 croreNet profit of Technocraft Industries (India) rose 68.50% to Rs 66.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.46% to Rs 568.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 452.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 44.87% to Rs 244.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 168.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.30% to Rs 2091.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1642.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales568.23452.93 25 2091.241642.82 27 OPM %16.8011.58 -15.9514.80 - PBDT103.6676.15 36 375.88286.82 31 PBT90.0961.90 46 321.92233.29 38 NP66.2739.33 68 244.37168.68 45
