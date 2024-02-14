Sensex (    %)
                        
TechNVision Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.94 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 6:19 PM IST
Sales rise 59.89% to Rs 59.80 crore
Net profit of TechNVision Ventures reported to Rs 8.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 59.89% to Rs 59.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 37.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales59.8037.40 60 OPM %17.47-9.68 -PBDT9.94-3.67 LP PBT9.25-3.89 LP NP8.94-3.96 LP
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

