Tega Industries consolidated net profit declines 84.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.40% to Rs 353.30 croreNet profit of Tega Industries declined 84.76% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.40% to Rs 353.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 377.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales353.30377.46 -6 OPM %9.7221.65 -PBDT42.4277.19 -45 PBT15.8063.37 -75 NP7.2247.36 -85
