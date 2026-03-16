Monday, March 16, 2026 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tejas Networks secures purchase order from a South Asian mobile operator

Tejas Networks secures purchase order from a South Asian mobile operator

Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Tejas Networks has received a purchase order to supply its state-of-the-art 4G RAN (Radio Access Network) solutions for a mobile network in South Asia. This development marks another important step towards expanding the company's international wireless customer base. As a part of the order, Tejas's 4G multiband radio products will be deployed at multiple locations across the mobile operator's network.

Tejas Networks has a versatile wireless product suite comprising 4G and 5G radio access network (RAN) offerings and a converged 4G/5G core solution. The company's radio units are designed with flexibility and scalability in mind, supporting multi-band and multi-mode operations, enabling cost-effective deployment in diverse real-world environments. Moreover, Tejas's award-winning TJ1400 UltraFlex baseband product provides unprecedented integration of wireless, broadband, transport, and IP network technologies in one compact chassis, thus significantly reducing the cost of network build-outs for mobile and fixed broadband operators.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Omnitech Engineering, JSW Steel, VA Tech Wabag, Bajel Projects, Seamec

Stock Alert: Omnitech Engineering, JSW Steel, VA Tech Wabag, Bajel Projects, Seamec

GIFT Nifty suggests green start for equities; US-Iran conflict continues to escalate

GIFT Nifty suggests green start for equities; US-Iran conflict continues to escalate

Asian Granito appoints Dibyendu Dey as CFO

Asian Granito appoints Dibyendu Dey as CFO

Waaree Energies announces 10 GW integrated solar ingot and wafer factory at Nagpur

Waaree Energies announces 10 GW integrated solar ingot and wafer factory at Nagpur

GE Power India CFO Aashish Ghai resigns

GE Power India CFO Aashish Ghai resigns

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Elections Date 2026LPG shortage hit Dlehi NCRWest Bengal DA NewsNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceGold OutlookFASTag PriceNifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance