Tejas Networks secures purchase order from a South Asian mobile operator

Tejas Networks has received a purchase order to supply its state-of-the-art 4G RAN (Radio Access Network) solutions for a mobile network in South Asia. This development marks another important step towards expanding the company's international wireless customer base. As a part of the order, Tejas's 4G multiband radio products will be deployed at multiple locations across the mobile operator's network.

Tejas Networks has a versatile wireless product suite comprising 4G and 5G radio access network (RAN) offerings and a converged 4G/5G core solution. The company's radio units are designed with flexibility and scalability in mind, supporting multi-band and multi-mode operations, enabling cost-effective deployment in diverse real-world environments. Moreover, Tejas's award-winning TJ1400 UltraFlex baseband product provides unprecedented integration of wireless, broadband, transport, and IP network technologies in one compact chassis, thus significantly reducing the cost of network build-outs for mobile and fixed broadband operators.

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