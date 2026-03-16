Asian Granito appoints Dibyendu Dey as CFO

Asian Granito's board approved the appointment of Dibyendu Dey as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 13 March 2026.

Debyendu Dey brings over 28 years of experience in operational and finance leadership roles with hands on experience in managing the entire gamut of finance, reporting & controlling of listed companies, and exposure to projects, supply chain, fundraising, debt restructuring, forex management, M&A and turnarounds.

He has a successful track record and diverse experience leading the finance function and working with Boards, CEOs and multiple regional and global stakeholders in various industries. He worked with various organisation such as NITCO, Essar Group, RPG Group.

AGL has manufactures and markets a wide range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Bathware and Faucets.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 20.06 crore in Q3 FY26. compared with net loss of Rs 4.52 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 15.8% YoY to Rs 423.93 crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2025.

The scrip declined 5.14% to end atRs 61.09 on the Friday, 13 March 2026.

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