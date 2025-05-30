Tejnaksh Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 2.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.93% to Rs 3.21 croreNet profit of Tejnaksh Healthcare rose 2.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.93% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.90% to Rs 2.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.91% to Rs 12.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.212.92 10 12.9012.18 6 OPM %22.1231.16 -31.6329.72 - PBDT0.770.84 -8 4.103.28 25 PBT0.590.61 -3 3.192.38 34 NP0.510.50 2 2.331.78 31
