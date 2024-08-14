Tejnaksh Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 275.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.97% to Rs 3.12 croreNet profit of Tejnaksh Healthcare rose 275.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.97% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.123.03 3 OPM %34.6217.16 -PBDT1.030.44 134 PBT0.800.21 281 NP0.600.16 275
