Tejnaksh Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 275.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.97% to Rs 3.12 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Tejnaksh Healthcare rose 275.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.97% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.123.0334.6217.161.030.440.800.210.600.16