Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Telecommunication index decreasing 114.99 points or 3.56% at 3119.32 at 13:45 IST. Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 15.34%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 10.3%),Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 5.31%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.78%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 3.8%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 2.83%), Route Mobile Ltd (down 2.76%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 2.71%), HFCL Ltd (down 2.64%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (down 2.59%). On the other hand, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 2.49%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.26%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 967.48 or 1.7% at 55948.45.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 213.5 points or 1.27% at 16647.93.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27 points or 0.11% at 25404.55.

The BSE Sensex index was up 179.95 points or 0.22% at 83128.18.

On BSE,993 shares were trading in green, 2948 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

