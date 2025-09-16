Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tembo Global gains on plans to establish regional HQ in Riyadh

Tembo Global gains on plans to establish regional HQ in Riyadh

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Tembo Global Industries advanced 1.85% to Rs 608.90 after the company plans to set up a regional headquarters (HQ) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, aimed at expanding its presence in the Middle East region.

This strategic initiative aligns with the companys long-term vision to expand its global presence and strengthen business operations across the defence, EPC, and solar sectors in the Middle East region.

The Riyadh Regional Headquarters is expected to enhance the companys market reach in high-potential geographies, build stronger client and government partnerships and drive sustainable growth in line with Saudi Arabias Vision 2030.

Incorporated in 2010, Tembo Global Industries specializes in the production and assembly of metal components for pipe support systems, fasteners, anchors, HVAC, anti-vibration systems, and equipment for a range of installations including industrial, commercial, utility, and OEM. The company also engages in the trade of metal products that complement its manufacturing operations.

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged 250.9% to Rs 19.02 crore on 93.2% increase in net sales to Rs 248.12 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

