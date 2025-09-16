Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kothari Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kothari Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Pavna Industries Ltd, Ravinder Heights Ltd, AMD Industries Ltd and Steelcast Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 September 2025.

Kothari Products Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 93 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2827 shares in the past one month.

Pavna Industries Ltd spiked 19.25% to Rs 40.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10033 shares in the past one month.

 

Ravinder Heights Ltd soared 17.80% to Rs 62.09. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17149 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7343 shares in the past one month.

AMD Industries Ltd rose 17.31% to Rs 64.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6134 shares in the past one month.

Steelcast Ltd gained 13.63% to Rs 233. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5126 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

