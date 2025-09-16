Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Redington Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Redington Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd and Force Motors Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 September 2025.

Redington Ltd surged 14.72% to Rs 277 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 44.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68208 shares in the past one month.

 

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd soared 8.23% to Rs 3689.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63645 shares in the past one month.

Vaibhav Global Ltd spiked 7.44% to Rs 255.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32025 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd spurt 6.48% to Rs 805. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29528 shares in the past one month.

Force Motors Ltd gained 5.71% to Rs 19844.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7219 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11525 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

