Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 37.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.78% to Rs 245.41 croreNet profit of Tembo Global Industries rose 37.72% to Rs 20.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 49.78% to Rs 245.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 163.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales245.41163.85 50 OPM %13.528.97 -PBDT30.7420.11 53 PBT29.8319.50 53 NP20.0814.58 38
