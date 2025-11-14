Globus Spirits consolidated net profit rises 1456.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.65% to Rs 661.36 croreNet profit of Globus Spirits rose 1456.74% to Rs 21.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.65% to Rs 661.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 638.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales661.36638.06 4 OPM %8.994.65 -PBDT48.5522.28 118 PBT26.332.09 1160 NP21.951.41 1457
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content