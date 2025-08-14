Vardhan Capital & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.10 croreNet loss of Vardhan Capital & Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.100.12 -17 OPM %50.0083.33 -PBDT-0.010.03 PL PBT-0.010.03 PL NP-0.010.02 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content