Texel Industries consolidated net profit rises 121.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.71% to Rs 16.48 crore

Net profit of Texel Industries rose 121.91% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 36.71% to Rs 16.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.16.4826.0438.8316.865.183.253.781.793.951.78

