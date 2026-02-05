Texel Industries consolidated net profit rises 121.91% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 36.71% to Rs 16.48 croreNet profit of Texel Industries rose 121.91% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 36.71% to Rs 16.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.4826.04 -37 OPM %38.8316.86 -PBDT5.183.25 59 PBT3.781.79 111 NP3.951.78 122
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:11 AM IST