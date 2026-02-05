Cummins India consolidated net profit declines 12.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.50% to Rs 3006.24 crore

Net profit of Cummins India declined 12.96% to Rs 486.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 558.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.50% to Rs 3006.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3052.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3006.243052.1521.1119.58802.42762.87752.06713.59486.06558.46

