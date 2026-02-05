Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cummins India consolidated net profit declines 12.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 1.50% to Rs 3006.24 crore

Net profit of Cummins India declined 12.96% to Rs 486.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 558.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.50% to Rs 3006.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3052.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3006.243052.15 -2 OPM %21.1119.58 -PBDT802.42762.87 5 PBT752.06713.59 5 NP486.06558.46 -13

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

