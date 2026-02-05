Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 252.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.65% to Rs 2128.56 crore

Net profit of Force Motors rose 252.19% to Rs 406.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 115.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.65% to Rs 2128.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1889.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2128.561889.4917.5712.26404.10247.66331.38177.15406.11115.31

