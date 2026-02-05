Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 252.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 12.65% to Rs 2128.56 crore

Net profit of Force Motors rose 252.19% to Rs 406.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 115.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.65% to Rs 2128.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1889.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2128.561889.49 13 OPM %17.5712.26 -PBDT404.10247.66 63 PBT331.38177.15 87 NP406.11115.31 252

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

