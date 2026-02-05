Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 252.19% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 12.65% to Rs 2128.56 croreNet profit of Force Motors rose 252.19% to Rs 406.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 115.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.65% to Rs 2128.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1889.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2128.561889.49 13 OPM %17.5712.26 -PBDT404.10247.66 63 PBT331.38177.15 87 NP406.11115.31 252
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:10 AM IST