Zodiac Ventures consolidated net profit rises 45.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Zodiac Ventures consolidated net profit rises 45.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 73.24% to Rs 1.23 crore

Net profit of Zodiac Ventures rose 45.45% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 73.24% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.230.71 73 OPM %32.52152.11 -PBDT0.490.27 81 PBT0.470.26 81 NP0.320.22 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

