Zodiac Ventures consolidated net profit rises 45.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Zodiac Ventures rose 45.45% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 73.24% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

