Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.58% to Rs 3.98 croreNet loss of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings reported to Rs 11.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.58% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.983.88 3 OPM %1.51-5.67 -PBDT1.621.44 13 PBT1.010.81 25 NP-11.330.47 PL
