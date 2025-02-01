Business Standard

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 2.58% to Rs 3.98 crore

Net loss of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings reported to Rs 11.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.58% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.983.88 3 OPM %1.51-5.67 -PBDT1.621.44 13 PBT1.010.81 25 NP-11.330.47 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

