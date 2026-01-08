Texmaco Rail commissions Hydro-Mechanical systems for Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project

Texmaco Rail & Engineering announced the successful completion of the erection and commissioning of Hydro-Mechanical (HM) systems for the prestigious 2000 MW (8 250 MW) Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, located at the Arunachal Pradesh-Assam border. This milestone represents a significant contribution to India's renewable energy sector and reinforces Texmaco's leadership in large-scale infrastructure projects.

NHPC, the developer/ owner of the project, has already announced the Commercial Operation Date (COD) for the first generating unit, with three additional units commissioned. The remaining four units are scheduled for phased commissioning through FY 2026-27. As the sole Hydro-Mechanical contractor for the project, Texmaco was entrusted with the complete design, manufacture, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of the HM systems. These systems are crucial for the seamless commissioning of the units, ensuring the project's timely and successful completion.

Texmaco's pivotal role in the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project underscores its capabilities in delivering critical infrastructure for large-scale hydropower initiatives. The Subansiri project, with its 2000 MW installed capacity, is the largest renewable energy projects in India. The project will significantly contribute electricity to the national grid, reducing India's reliance on fossil fuels and supporting the country's clean energy ambitions.

