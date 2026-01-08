RateGain announces exclusive partnership with Aztech Digital

To accelerate UNO VIVA's footprint in Europe

RateGain Travel Technologies announced an exclusive reseller partnership with Aztech Digital, an adtech solution provider and trusted advisor to hotels across Greece and Cyprus. This partnership will expand the reach of UNO VIVA, the first CRS-integrated AI voice agent built for hotels.

As a part of this collaboration, Aztech Digital will serve as the exclusive distributor of UNO VIVA in Greece and Cyprus, leveraging its deep industry expertise with trusted network of global travel tech partners of more than 25+ years. Both markets operate in environments where service volumes fluctuate sharply, especially in peak season destinations. At the same time, travelers expect instant, accurate responses and seamless support across all touchpoints, yet most hospitality teams face limited operational bandwidth. With its proven track record in hospitality digital transformation, Aztech Digital is well positioned to help hotels modernize their voice reservation processes, improve conversion rates, and capture more inbound demand. This partnership accelerates UNO VIVA's footprint in Europe and strengthens RateGain's commitment to driving innovation in the hospitality sector.

UNO VIVA, built on RateGain's UNO platform, serves as a consistent, high-quality AI front-desk agent capable of handling reservations in 30+ languages, 24/7. It continuously learns and improves with every interaction, ensuring hotels never miss an opportunity to serve their guests. UNO VIVA is the industry's only Voice AI Agent that offers lightning-fast deployment through seamless integration with your CRS, PMS, and booking engines.

With UNO VIVA, hotels can:

Automates end-to-end reservation calls, delivering up to a 60% reduction in operational cost and easing front office workload. Provide real-time accurate rates and availability through CRS/PMS integration Automates upselling, driving up to 40% revenue uplift through hyper-personalized guest offers.

