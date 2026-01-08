NCL Industries clocks 5% YoY rise in Q3 cement production

NCL Industries has recorded 5% growth in cement production in Q3 FY26, producing 6,94,854 MT of cement during the period under review as against 6,61,049 MT produced in Q3 FY25.

Cement dispatches also rose by 5% to 6,93,229 MT in the quarter ended on 31 December 2025 from 6,62,936 MT in the quarter ended on 31 December 2024.

The production and dispatches of cement boards in Q3 FY26 were 11,907 MT (down 41% YoY) and 14,096 MT (down 25% YoY), respectively.

RMC production & sales for the December 2025 quarter were 65,939 CuM, down 18% YoY.

The production & sales of doors dropped significantly to 42 units in Q3 FY26 from 8,680 units in Q3 FY25.

The Hydro Power division produced 17.00 MU of energy in Q3 FY26, up 2% YoY.

NCL Industries manufactures different varieties of cement, cement-bonded particle boards, ready-mix concrete and doors.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 19.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.44% to Rs 345.05 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.67% to currently trade at Rs 208.65 on the BSE.

