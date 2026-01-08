Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 11:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RailTel secures Rs 102-cr PFMS IT infrastructure order

RailTel secures Rs 102-cr PFMS IT infrastructure order

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 101.82 crore from the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) for supply & services.

The project involves the establishment and managed operations of IT infrastructure, including Data Center (DC) and Disaster Recovery (DR) services, Security Operations Center (SOC) services, and data center colocation, to be executed by 31 January 2027.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 4.72% to Rs 76.07 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 72.64 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.78% YoY to Rs 951.36 crore in Q2 FY26.

 

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India fell 1.23% to Rs 363.95 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 11:25 AM IST

