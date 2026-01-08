Federal-Mogul Goetze board appoints director
At meeting held on 08 January 2026The board of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) at its meeting held on 08 January 2026 has approved the appointment of Varun Dua as an Additional Director (Non Executive Non-Independent) of the Company, as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, w.e.f. 12 January 2026 subject to obtaining a valid Director Identification Number from the Central Government.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 11:21 AM IST