Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit declines 11.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.52% to Rs 1258.10 croreNet profit of Texmaco Rail & Engineering declined 11.30% to Rs 64.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 72.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.52% to Rs 1258.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1345.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1258.101345.88 -7 OPM %9.899.82 -PBDT109.22115.11 -5 PBT98.15104.22 -6 NP64.6372.86 -11
