Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit declines 49.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit declines 49.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales decline 16.32% to Rs 910.60 crore

Net profit of Texmaco Rail & Engineering declined 49.87% to Rs 29.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 59.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.32% to Rs 910.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1088.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales910.601088.20 -16 OPM %7.799.82 -PBDT54.52101.94 -47 PBT43.6691.39 -52 NP29.9959.83 -50

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

