Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit rises 185.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.76% to Rs 891.71 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 185.02% to Rs 36.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.76% to Rs 891.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 656.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.891.71656.827.903.2262.1122.3653.6310.6436.3412.75