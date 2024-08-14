Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit rises 185.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.76% to Rs 891.71 croreNet profit of Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 185.02% to Rs 36.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.76% to Rs 891.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 656.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales891.71656.82 36 OPM %7.903.22 -PBDT62.1122.36 178 PBT53.6310.64 404 NP36.3412.75 185
