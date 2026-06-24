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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Textiles ministry seeks to develop a coordinated roadmap for enhancing global competitiveness in textiles and apparel

Textiles ministry seeks to develop a coordinated roadmap for enhancing global competitiveness in textiles and apparel

Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 11:52 AM IST
Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh has highlighted the importance of district-led export growth, product diversification, value addition, target setting of Champion and Aspirational Districts, value addition, technical textiles, creation of branded products, sustainability, skilling and improved market access for achieving the national export target. He made these comments at a Departmental Summit on Textiles for Global Markets: Strategy for Achieving USD 100 Billion Exports by 2030 organized by Ministry of Textiles. The Summit is being organised under the Cabinet Secretariats initiative on Departmental Summits to strengthen CentreState collaboration and foster cooperative federalism in achieving national development goals. Aligned with the vision to transform India into a global textile powerhouse, the Summit aims to chart a coordinated roadmap and increase textile and apparel exports from around USD 37 billion to USD 100 billion by 2030. Guided by the Prime Ministers vision of Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion and Fashion to Foreign, the Summit seeks to develop a coordinated and actionable roadmap for enhancing Indias global competitiveness in textiles and apparel.

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 11:52 AM IST

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