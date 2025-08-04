Monday, August 04, 2025 | 06:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Thacker & Company consolidated net profit rises 22.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of Thacker & Company rose 22.67% to Rs 6.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.540.54 0 OPM %190.74170.37 -PBDT1.020.92 11 PBT0.730.59 24 NP6.335.16 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

