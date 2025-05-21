Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 09:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Themis Medicare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Themis Medicare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales decline 26.70% to Rs 71.70 crore

Net loss of Themis Medicare reported to Rs 9.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.70% to Rs 71.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.46% to Rs 29.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.22% to Rs 405.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 381.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales71.7097.82 -27 405.51381.76 6 OPM %-10.739.51 -12.1013.49 - PBDT-8.6011.80 PL 49.6065.69 -24 PBT-11.138.75 PL 39.6753.44 -26 NP-9.666.64 PL 29.8343.52 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GTT Data Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GTT Data Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Muted opening likely as GIFT Nifty trades marginally lower

Muted opening likely as GIFT Nifty trades marginally lower

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.93 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.93 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Dixon Tech, Torrent Pharma, United Spirits, Aster DM Healthcare, J Kumar Infraprojects

Stock Alert: Dixon Tech, Torrent Pharma, United Spirits, Aster DM Healthcare, J Kumar Infraprojects

Chemcrux Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 90.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Chemcrux Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 90.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks to buy todayBelrise Industries IPOBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon