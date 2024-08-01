Business Standard
Thermax consolidated net profit rises 96.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 13.01% to Rs 2184.41 crore
Net profit of Thermax rose 96.69% to Rs 115.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.01% to Rs 2184.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1932.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2184.411932.96 13 OPM %6.446.82 -PBDT197.34171.50 15 PBT161.31142.10 14 NP115.8158.88 97
First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

