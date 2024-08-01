Thermax consolidated net profit rises 96.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.01% to Rs 2184.41 crore

Net profit of Thermax rose 96.69% to Rs 115.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.01% to Rs 2184.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1932.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2184.411932.966.446.82197.34171.50161.31142.10115.8158.88