Thermax Ltd spurts 1.47%, up for third straight session

Thermax Ltd is quoting at Rs 3692, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.45% in last one year as compared to a 6.19% gain in NIFTY and a 9.98% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Thermax Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3692, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 23456.55. The Sensex is at 74858.57, up 0.13%. Thermax Ltd has dropped around 8.29% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Thermax Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38333.65, down 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 68207 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 83.72 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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